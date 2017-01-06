Brunswick should stay ahead of transportation needs

Growth has returned to Brunswick County in the form of new residences and businesses.
After years of talk about commercial projects put on hold and “zombie developments,” where developers sold lots but stranded them amid unbuilt roads and infrastructure, business is picking up again. And that brings challenges to planners who must ensure that the infrastructure exists to accommodate that growth.
So we congratulate Leland for launching a study of traffic in the Brunswick Forest community, specifically at the intersection of Low Country Boulevard and Brunswick Forest Parkway.
The need will come after a road is built to connect Mallory Creek Plantation, off N.C. 133, with Brunswick Forest, which is off U.S. 74-76.
The connection will allow Mallory Creek residents to access the retail areas around Walmart without driving through Belville, and will make it easier for emergency responders to get around quickly.
But it will increase traffic on Low Country Boulevard and its intersection with Brunswick Forest Parkway.
Leland Town Manager David Hollis said the town hasn’t selected a consultant to do the study yet, but he said it would focus on that intersection and other ones nearby.
Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Transportation has installed barriers near the Compass Pointe entrance to U.S. 74-76 to deter motorists leaving the subdivision from turning left toward Wilmington. They must now turn right and then make a U-turn at Malmo Loop Road.
This came in response to the tragic accident in August that killed 17-year-old Lindsay Benton, a student at Wilmington Christian Academy. While hers has been the only fatality at the intersection, there have been six other accidents, two of which resulted in injuries.
When enough homes are built in Compass Pointe, the DOT recommends that the developer install a “SuperStreet,” mandating a right turn out of Compass Pointe and a U-turn at Malmo Loop Road for those traveling toward Leland or Wilmington.
But that could cause problems at Malmo Loop Road, where the left-turn lane may not be long enough to keep waiting cars from backing up into the main traffic lanes of busy 74-76.
An officer with the Compass Pointe development company said speeds may need to be reduced on that section of 74-76 or warning signs installed, and that more attention from state troopers may be warranted there.
The coming year will bring Harrington Village to Leland, 30,000 square feet of retail space and 300 rental apartments. And a new 63-acre development is coming to U.S. 17 near Ploof Road.
Existing communities like Brunswick Forest, Mallory Creek and Compass Pointe will all continue to grow.
Growth may be better than zombie developments, but nobody likes traffic jams or dangerous intersections.
Planners in Brunswick and elsewhere will need to be nimble and proactive to stay ahead of the growth curve in coming years.
