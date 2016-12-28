Little River outreach doubles number of people served

More than an hour before the 11:30 a.m. opening of the St. Delight Community Outreach of Horry County, three cars were in the parking area when the Rev. Charles Randall arrived at the Little River food pantry. Three cars was less than typical on Tuesdays, “my busiest day” of the three the pantry is open.
In a recent month, the outreach helped more than 900 individuals, about double the number two years ago.
The outreach signs up new people “every week, almost every day we’re open,” Randall said. “They’re just coming from everywhere.”
He mentioned a woman from Loris who often brings new clients with her. Many of the new ones are from a community in North Carolina. Some of the increase is from people continuing to move to the area. The area’s seasonal tourism employment also drives up the total in the off season.
While the focus is on distribution of food, Randall says, “I haul furniture almost every day. We distributed three used refrigerators last week. I work harder on furniture than food,” he says, and that is striking because he picks up food six days a week from Food Lion and Publix stores in North Myrtle Beach.
Other than food, hotels and individuals donate working appliances, useable furniture, mattresses and clothing. Last week, Randall had four queen and two full-size mattress sets. “They’re all gone.”
He emphasizes that donated furniture and appliances are never sold, but distributed to families in need.
The Rotary Club of Little River early this month collected 4,030 pounds of food for St. Delight. Randall thinks the total is close to a record for the annual drive, done for eight years. Rotarians and friends collected food in River Hills, Cedar Creek, Live Oak Drive and Long Bay on S.C. 9. “It definitely was one of the highest we’ve ever done,” Randall says.
The canned and dry goods from the drive likely will last through the winter. “We stretch it until spring – I just watch it.”
The Food Lion provides baked goods, meat and produce and some dry items, such as dented cans and the Publix bakery items only, but “at least 200 pounds a day, sometimes as much as 300 pounds.” The Lowcountry Food Bank in Myrtle Beach also is a major source for St. Delight, and many other area food distribution centers.
“All of my government food is free,” Randall says of the various food distributed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For example, last week he picked up 60 dozen eggs from the USDA program.
Other food, such as canned goods, may be purchased at very low cost, 18 cents a pound for canned goods; eggs might be 2 cents a pound.
The experience at St. Delight mirrors that of similar operations, large and small. “Even though we’ve come out of the recession – they’re still poor. I have people who are working, but they can’t afford to pay rent and eat.”
Like other operations, St. Delight also helps with utility bill payments for some people.
How to Help
St. Delight Community Outreach of Horry County will pick up donated appliances, clothing and furniture. To arrange for pickup: Phone | 843-446-7356.
Hours | The food pantry is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Directions | On U.S. 17 south in Little River, turn right on Mini Market Road (opposite the Holiday Inn Express). Then turn right on St. Delight Road.
