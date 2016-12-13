Blitz keeps Horry United Way campaign ahead of 2015

The United Way of Horry County’s 90-day opening blitz has again raised the bulk of the fundraising goal, and volunteers can feel some Christmas spirit knowing they have the campaign in good shape.
As of Monday, the campaign had $1,007,375.78 in contributions and pledges. That’s 76 percent of the $1.325 million goal.
While there is “a long way to go, this allows our volunteers to go into the holiday knowing their success in getting to this point,” said United Way President Genie Sherard. The campaign is one percentage point ahead of this time a year ago, but $33,000 plus in dollars because the goal was increased by $25,000.
Sherard initiated the fundraising blitz in her first campaign as president, so volunteers and supporters can take the United Way off their plates during the Christmas holidays. The past two drives have finished on April 30 with the goal achieved. Following the Recession of 2008, several campaigns fell short. Prior to the recession, the campaign raised $1,491,000, above its $1.475 goal. The target was lowered, in line with the economic realities. So, the 2016-17 goal is $150,000 below the targets of past drives, illustrating the extent of the recession and the long turnaround.
Because “the need is so strong,” Sherard likes to also emphasize that much fundraising is ahead. She attributes the good position of the campaign to: new businesses in the area, such as Publix, engaged in the campaign and in particular the annual Day of Caring; people increasing their annual gifts; and a growing, broadened base of volunteers.
“We’re getting more and more young faces at Day of Caring, the official start of the fundraising, when volunteers go to community partners of United Way and work on their buildings – cleaning, painting, building shelves, landscaping. That’s so encouraging,” Sherard said.
Day of Caring had 300 volunteers. In November, Black River United Way and the Horry County organization joined forces in “United to Read,” during which volunteers read a book to youngsters in their schools. Horry County signed up 150 volunteers and had a waiting list. BRUW serves Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.
Several longtime supporters have increased their annual contributions in response to a request. “People have responded to requests to consider increasing their gifts,” Sherard said, citing instances of $1,000 gifts increasing to $1,100 and $100 to $150.
Some subdivisions of the campaign have achieved 100 percent or higher of their goals. The North Strand Division, chaired by Marc Jordan of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, is at 95 percent following the blitz and two subdivisions, North Myrtle Beach Business and NMB Clubs, are over their goals. The Industry Division, led by Gregg Turbeville, is at 88 percent of goal.
The South Strand Division has raised 81 percent of its goal, including two subdivisions, South Strand and GS Campgrounds, that have already reached their goals.
Contact Information
▪ United Way of Horry County
Phone | 843-347-5195
Online | www.unitedwayhorry.org
Text contribution | uwhorry to 41444
▪ Black River United Way
Phone | 843-546-6317
Online | www.Blackriveruw.org
