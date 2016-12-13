Blitz keeps Horry United Way campaign ahead of 2015

1:53 Hickory Tavern opens new location in North Myrtle Beach Pause

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:40 Wahlburgers opens at Broadway at the Beach, bringing food, drinks, and a little bit of Hollywood

2:00 Thanksgiving dinner table: food and gratitude

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:32 Brad Redding golf tip (Dec. 20, 2016)