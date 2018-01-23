The real shutdown outrage: Inept Congress picks posturing over governing

More Videos 0:33 Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank Pause 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 0:58 Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 1:22 Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:07 Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 3:24 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 2:00 CCU’s Janae Camp describes college life with dyslexia 1:29 How to make burned baloney sandwich 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8 On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. SENATE TV via AP

On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. SENATE TV via AP