Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?’

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14 Pause

2:55 Sumpter, Bell give their thoughts on Myrtle Beach first round win over Dreher

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference

2:41 Magician/Bartender Xavier Hartsoe talks Tinder, Trump and the Mad Irishman | Hot Pour

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them