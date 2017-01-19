It’s unpatriotic to boycott Donald Trump’s inauguration

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan Pause

2:12 Conway outlasts Carolina Forest in boys basketball

2:07 Work begins on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

0:57 Atlantic Beach roars to life as Bikefest begins

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest