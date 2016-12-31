Trump’s pledge of unity: Quit complaining and unify around me

1:11 Mall fight breaks out between shopper and store manager Pause

0:56 Vigil for Surfer Keahi Mendoza

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse