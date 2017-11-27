Weird

Troopers: Fairbanks man gets stuck beneath shower for 3 days

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 02:12 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska

Alaska State Troopers say a Fairbanks man has been rescued after being stuck beneath his shower for three days.

The Troopers' dispatch log states that authorities went to a residence on Sunday for a welfare check and heard a man yelling for help. They forced entry and found a 67-year-old man stuck beneath the platform on which his shower was built.

University Fire Department Battalion Chief Forrest Kuiper says the man fell headfirst into "a small void-space behind the shower." He wiggled farther into the space in an attempt to turn around, but couldn't get out.

Kuiper said the man was in good shape. He was able to reach a water bottle from the spot he was trapped but didn't eat for three days. He refused medical attention.

