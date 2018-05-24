A system is brewing in the tropics. Here's what that means for Myrtle Beach

A system brewing in the tropics has an 80 percent chance of development over Memorial Day weekend, and although Myrtle Beach won't see any direct impacts, our area may still feel its effects.
The system is still too far out for forecasters at the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, to pinpoint exact impacts, but chances are it'll bring wet and windy weather to the area, according to Michael Colby, NWS forecaster.
"We could have a rainy period early next week and late next weekend," Colby said. "What it looks like for Myrtle Beach is probably enhanced rain activity and elevated rain chances. I will say that if it's strong enough, there may be some winds at Myrtle Beach, but not any stronger than just a good beach day."
And according to a Thursday hazardous weather outlook, the weather expected during Memorial Day weekend might ruin your beach or barbeque plans.
"Heavy rainfall may result in flooding beginning Sunday and continuing into next week," the NWS weather outlook states.
Throughout the weekend, Colby said isolated to scattered showers and storms firing up in the afternoons are likely.
A forecast states there's a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. On Memorial Day, the chance of thunderstorms increases to 60 percent.
According to the outlook, that wet weather may begin as early as today or tonight.
"Slow moving showers and some thunderstorms will have the potential to produce significant ponding today," it states. "Urbanized low-lying and poor drainage areas will be most susceptible to flooding."
