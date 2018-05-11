'We are way over due for a major hurricane': What to do in case of a hurricane

The last major hurricane that made landfall on South Carolina's northeast coast was in 1989, and weather officials say "we are way over due" for another one.
Although the Climate Prediction Center's seasonal hurricane outlook has not been released yet, Meteorologist Steve Pfaff with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina said regardless of the forecast, everyone should focus on preparing for the "worst case."
Pfaff said Friday morning that historically, a hurricane impacts northeast S.C. every six years with a major hurricane impacting our area every 22 to 24 years.
"The last major hurricane to make landfall in NC was Hurricane Fran in 1996, and Hurricane Hugo in 1989 for SC," Pfaff said in an email. "Statistically speaking, we are way over due for a major hurricane."
The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs until Nov. 30, with its peak between mid-August and late October.
If a hurricane threatens our area and an evacuation order is issued, here's what you need to know:
Mandatory evacuation procedures
Lane reversal: When an evacuation order is issued, lane reversals occur for two sections of U.S. Highway 501 from S.C. 544 to S.C. 378 and U.S. 501 from S.C. 22 to the U.S. 501/576 split in Marion.
Officials say once you get into a lane reversal pattern, you will not be able to get back out. Do not enter a lane reversal pattern unless law enforcement directs you to.
Zones
If the governor calls for mandatory evacuations, he might do so by picking zones to evacuate.
Here are the zone locations in Horry County:
Zone A (red):
All areas east of U.S. Business 17 up to the intersection with U.S. 17
All areas east of U.S. 17 to the norther county line
Zone B (yellow):
- Areas South of Highway 707 and Longwood Drive
All areas in Longwood Plantation to the Waccamaw River
All areas east of US 17 to the northern county line
All areas east of US 17 Bypass to US 17
Zone C (orange):
- Areas between Hwy 701 and Hwy 544
South of Brown's Chapel Avenue and Hwy 814
All areas east of Highway 90 to US 7 to the northern county line
All areas east of Highway 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway) to Hwy 90
Evacuation routes
Officials recommend bringing a road map with you as you evacuate. The following are the current evacuation routes listed on Horry County Government's website:
- North Myrtle Beach and northward: Evacuees north of Briarcliffe Acres will take S.C. 9 north to I-95 and beyond.
- Briarcliffe Acres south to Myrtle Beach 10th Avenue North: Evacuees in Briarcliffe Acres south to 10th Avenue North will take S.C. 22 (Conway Bypass) to U.S. 501 to Marion. In Marion, take U.S. 76 to Florence to access 1-95 southbound or stay on U.S. 501 to S.C. 38 to access I-95 northbound.
- Myrtle Beach from 10th Avenue North south to the Myrtle Beach International Airport: Evacuees from the Myrtle Beach area south of 10th Avenue North and north of the Myrtle Beach International Airport will take U.S. 501 to Conway. Then, take U.S. 378 to Columbia or continue on U.S. 501 to Marion. In Marion, take U.S. 76 to Florence to access I-95 southbound or stay on U.S. 501 to S.C. 38 to access I-95 northbound.
- Myrtle Beach International Airport southward through Surfside Beach: Evacuees from the Myrtle Beach International Airport south through Surfside Beach will take S.C. 544 to U.S. 501 to Conway. Then, take U.S. 378 to Columbia or continue on U.S. 501 to Marion. In Marion, take U.S. 76 to Florence to access I-95 southbound or stay on U.S. 501 to S.C. 38 to access I-95 northbound.
- Garden City Beach south to Winyah Bay: Evacuees from Garden City Beach south to Winyah Bay will take U.S. 17 south through Georgetown. Then, take U.S. 521 to S.C. 261 to U.S. 378 to Columbia. Alternatively, take U.S. 17 south to U.S. 701 in Georgetown to S.C. 51 to U.S. 378 at Kingsburg.
Michaela Broyles
