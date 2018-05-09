The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be another "above average" season. Here's what Colorado State University is predicting — and what this year's hurricanes will be named. Ashley Jean Reese
The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be another "above average" season. Here's what Colorado State University is predicting — and what this year's hurricanes will be named. Ashley Jean Reese

Weather

Hurricane season will be here soon. Here's how to gear up now

By Michaela Broyles

May 09, 2018 11:20 AM

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season will be here in a few weeks, and Horry County Emergency Management officials are already recommending to gear up for it.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.

Horry County EMD has been tweeting tips during hurricane preparedness week, which runs from May 6 to May 12.

Officials urge to assemble your hurricane kit now, which should include enough supplies to last for at least 72 hours.

Items recommended for a basic emergency supply kit:

  • Water - one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days
  • Food - non-perishable
  • A battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
  • Flashlight
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • A dust mask to help help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Wrench of pliers to turn off utilities
  • Manual can opener for food
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
  • Prescriptions and medications
  • Cash on hand
  • Extra gasoline

You can download a list and print it out by clicking here.

