Weather

Will the Grand Strand see rain and snow mixture tonight, damper on pollen?

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 12, 2018 10:44 AM

National Weather Service meteorologists say the Grand Strand will not experience impacts from the rain and snow mixture that is expected to hit southeast North Carolina areas Monday night.

The pollen will "continue on," but any additional rainfall will help, said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steve Pfaff.

Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick counties will be under a freeze watch from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS.

Another cold night is expected Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, Pfaff said.

"Once we get through this speed bump Wednesday night and Thursday morning, we could be hitting 70 degrees by the weekend," Pfaff said.

Low temperatures toward the end of the week will be in the 40s, Pfaff said.

If you have spent anytime in the Lowcountry during the early Spring or Fall, you have seen pollen. It covers everything in a fine blanket of yellow dust and makes people sneeze incessantly. But do you know what pollen is? These Lowcountry resid Delayna EarleyStaff video

