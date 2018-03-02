Will the Grand Strand see impacts from the 'bomb cyclone'? Here's what officials say

National Weather Service officials in Wilmington say the Grand Strand is "fortunate" to be on the edge of the Nor'easter, which is slamming the northern east coast with rain and heavy winds.

While the Grand Strand won't feel any major impacts from the system called "Winter Storm Riley," the area will feel some fringe effects from it.

"Strong winds will continue into tomorrow," said Steve Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "We could see some swells coming in through the weekend as well."

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in Horry and Georgetown counties. Pfaff said those gusts may reach 30 mph.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saturday and Sunday will be cool and sunny, Pfaff said. Saturday night temperatures will drop to the mid 30s.