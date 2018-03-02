Screen grab from the National Weather Service of the nor'easter
Screen grab from the National Weather Service of the nor'easter
Screen grab from the National Weather Service of the nor'easter

Weather

Will the Grand Strand see impacts from the 'bomb cyclone'? Here's what officials say

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 02, 2018 09:13 AM

National Weather Service officials in Wilmington say the Grand Strand is "fortunate" to be on the edge of the Nor'easter, which is slamming the northern east coast with rain and heavy winds.

While the Grand Strand won't feel any major impacts from the system called "Winter Storm Riley," the area will feel some fringe effects from it.

"Strong winds will continue into tomorrow," said Steve Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "We could see some swells coming in through the weekend as well."

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in Horry and Georgetown counties. Pfaff said those gusts may reach 30 mph.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saturday and Sunday will be cool and sunny, Pfaff said. Saturday night temperatures will drop to the mid 30s.

More Videos

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

Pause
Ophelia becomes 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, tying record 1:03

Ophelia becomes 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, tying record

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Witches of Socastee explain their practices and the coming eclipse 2:06

Witches of Socastee explain their practices and the coming eclipse

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.6 1:32

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.6

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.5 2:12

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.5

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.4 2:05

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.4

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.3 1:54

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.3

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.2 1:18

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.2

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 7.30 2:06

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 7.30

A nor’easter with the potential to undergo “bombogenesis” – or the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude storm – began its move up the eastern seaboard on January 3, bringing snow and freezing conditions to many southeastern states. The storm was forecast to bring blizzard conditions to much of the northeast, beginning late Wednesday night, with warnings stretching through Thursday, January 4, according to the National Weather Service. NOAA via Storyful

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

Pause
Ophelia becomes 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, tying record 1:03

Ophelia becomes 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, tying record

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Witches of Socastee explain their practices and the coming eclipse 2:06

Witches of Socastee explain their practices and the coming eclipse

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.6 1:32

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.6

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.5 2:12

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.5

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.4 2:05

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.4

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.3 1:54

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.3

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.2 1:18

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.2

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 7.30 2:06

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 7.30

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

View More Video