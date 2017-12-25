Could Myrtle Beach get freezing rain this week?

There’s no chance of snow over the next week, but temperatures will drop and it could get wet. There is a potential for freezing rain towards the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
If you’re going out on Christmas, bring a jacket. The high temperature on Christmas day is 50 degrees with a low tonight of 32 degrees, according to NWS forecasters.
The Weather Service said rest of the week will see low temperatures in the 40s, and chances of rain forecast every day from Tuesday night through Friday.
“We have a high pressure area in Canada that’s moving down into our area,” said Weather Service forecaster Reid Hawkins. “You’ll start feeling the brunt of it tonight, and the rest of the week we should be in a fairly cool path.”
There could be some freezing rain in coastal areas on Thursday night, said Hawkins, but the forecast models are conflicting, with some models showing rain or freezing rain, and some showing no percipitation.
And the chance is even lower in cities right next to the ocean, such as Myrtle Beach, he said.
The Weather Service forecast says cold air will come from the north to meet rain from the Gulf Coast. “This will create a potential for dangerous freezing rain” in the area Thursday night into Friday, the forecast notes.
And what about the New Year’s Eve? Still cold.
Reid said Sunday temperatures will be in the mid-40s with a low of 32 or 33 degrees on New Year’s Eve night with less than a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
