Irma grows to powerful Category 5. But how and where could it hit South Carolina?

Hurricane Irma keeps growing as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and many on the mainland United States are watching the storm to see just when it will take a turn to the north. Several of the computer models put Irma crossing over South Carolina at some point.
Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5, the strongest on the Saffir–Simpson scale, with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph as it approaches the eastern-most Caribbean islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. The question for South Carolina is over when the giant storm will take a turn to the north.
Forecasters think Irma will continue moving to the west towards Cuba and Florida through the week, and potentially reach Florida this weekend. But the question over when the storm will turn remains open. An earlier turn to the north could send it barrelling toward South Carolina through the Atlantic, a later turn could mean the storm rakes up through the center of Florida. Or Irma could cross Florida and make another landfall along the Gulf.
What should you do to prepare?
Know your zone:
Orders to evacuate are usually issued by zones, denoted by zones A, B, and C.
In Myrtle Beach, Zone A is closest to the shore, generally located on the ocean side of Kings Highway. Zone B generally falls between Kings Highway and and Highway 17 Bypass and Zone C is west of the bypass.
A detailed map of the zones, complete with evacuation routes and shelters can be found here.
Protecting the home:
To help prevent damage to your home, Horry County Emergency Management recommends sealing up your home — boarding up the windows, closing and bracing your garage door, and sealing up any opening where wire or pipes enter the home.
Residents should also prune shrubs and trees before a storm hits.
Riding out the storm:
According to ready.gov, anyone riding out a storm should have an emergency kit with supplies to last up to 72 hours.
Make sure you have plenty of non-perishable food and water. Remember that electricity may go out, so foods stored in a refrigerator or freezer could go bad.
People should have at least one gallon of water per person per day.
Other items people should have to ride out a storm include:
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
- Flashlight
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Manual can opener for food
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
In addition, people should make sure they have a full tank of gas and plenty of cash in case of an evacuation, because gas stations and banks may not be open.
