Could be a nice weekend for the Grand Strand, but forecasters watching the tropics

Cooler temperatures and clearer skies are on the way for the weekend along the Grand Strand, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
People along the Gulf Coast from Texas and Louisiana are watching Hurricane Harvey and bracing for flooding and high winds this weekend, forecasters warn, but it will be a very different scenario along the South Carolina coast.
The weekend forecast for the Myrtle Beach area calls for highs in the mid-80s, low humidity and only a 20-percent chance of any rain, the NWS says in its outlook for the next couple days.
The NWS weekend outlook states, “Seasonably cool high pressure will build strongly across the area from the north and bring increasing northeast winds for the weekend and into Monday. Highs will be mainly in the mid 80s with comfortable humidity levels.”
Low temperatures for the weekend will be cool in the mid-60s to almost 70.
Winds over the weekend could pick up to about 14 mph, forecasters say, likely prompting a small craft advisory off the coast with 4 to 7-foot seas over the weekend and Monday.
For Friday, Weather Service forecasters say the area could see a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm.
“We will be watching the tropics to see if a tropical or subtropical low develops off the Southeast coast early next week,” NWS forecasters say.
The latest 7-day WPC QPF forecast shows 25+ inches of rain expected with Hurricane Harvey.
A possible tropical system is making its way over Florida, bringing heavy rains and possible flooding to the state this weekend as it moves from the Gulf to the Atlantic.
“Although strong upper-level winds could limit tropical cyclone formation, some subtropical development is possible over the weekend or early next week while the system moves northeastward over the western Atlantic,” the NWS predicts.
Forecasters give the system a 40-percent change of developing into a tropical storm in the next 5 days, which could bring impacts to South Carolina as it moves up the coast.
