Tornado warning issued for Horry County

A tornado warning has been issued for Horry County.
The warning will last until 7 p.m. tonight.
According to a report from the National Weather Service a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bucksport which is approximately eight miles from Socastee.
The Weather Service advised people to take cover as soon as possible by moving into a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Windows should be avoided.
Anyone in a vehicle or mobile home are advised to move to the closes substantial shelter.
Beginning at 3 p.m., Horry County moved to Operating Condition Level 4, or OPCON 4, meaning that Horry County will be on ‘alert’ status and that county officials have begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management, the National Weather Service and other coastal communities.
The county moved to OPCON 4 due to the potential threat of severe weather conditions this evening and overnight.
The Horry County Emergency Operation Center is not active at this time, however action will be taken as necessary due to any changes in weather.
A wind advisory has been issued for Horry, Brunswick and Georgetown Counties, running from 8 a.m. April 6 and running though 1 a.m. April 7.
A tornado watch has also been issued for Horry and Georgetown Counties.
The watch is scheduled to last through 8 p.m.
Cities affected by the watch include Garden City, Georgetown, Little River, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
The primary threat is wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Areas affected by the strongest thunderstorms could see structural damage, downed trees and power outages.
A gale warning is in effect through late Thursday as well.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
