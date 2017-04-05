Tornado warning issued for Horry County

1:11 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.2 Pause

1:00 One killed, two injured on Mr. Joe White Avenue wreck

1:06 Lakewood Elementary Students tend to gardens on "Planting Day"

0:24 One dead, two injured from wreck on Joe White Avenue

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

0:29 Lighting from the storm

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.4