Update: Winter weather advisory issued for parts of South Carolina, North Carolina

A winter weather advisory was issued Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service for parts of South Carolina and North Carolina as the threat of snow mounted.
The counties under the advisory from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for possibly up to an inch of snow accumulation are: Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon, Robeson, N.C., Bladen, N.C., and Pender, N.C.
“The precipitation is expected to begin as rain mixed with snow. Accumulations of 0.5”-1” are expected mainly north of a line from Florence, South Carolina through Bladenboro, North Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina. Areas to the south may see snow mixed with rain with little or no accumulation expected,” said Reid Hawkins, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. in a Saturday afternoon weather brief.
Hawkins said there’s a “good chance” rain and snow will move into the forecast area after midnight Sunday.
“The forecast confidence is moderate as the models have slowly come into agreement. The impacts are elevated for the areas where snow accumulations are expected. There may be slick spots Sunday morning on elevated roadways, overpasses and bridges. Warm ground temperatures are expected to hinder the accumulations,” said Hawkins in the Saturday afternoon brief.
Hawkins said an upper air disturbance is coming in overnight from the northwest and that this disturbance will mix with moisture and cold air to create a blend of rain and snow over the region late Saturday and into Sunday.
“Accumulations up to 1” are expected over the northern portions of the Pee Dee and areas of southeast North Carolina,” he said in a weather brief.
