Clemson students protest rules for demonstrators to register

About two dozen students have protested Clemson University's requirement that visitors register before they can demonstrate on campus.
The Anderson Independent-Mail reports (http://grnol.co/2c2urm4 ) that the protesters were unhappy that minister Robby Roberts was asked not to show his sign that said "prayer" last week after he spent a week at in Trustee Park on campus.
Clemson officials say they aren't against prayer. But they say anyone protesting must have permission from student affairs and federal courts have backed their position. They say visitors are welcome to say whatever they like.
Freshman Matthew Phillips says the university shouldn't limit anyone's free speech whatever the message.
