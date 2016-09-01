Police rescue man suspected of assaulting pregnant girlfriend from oncoming traffic

Police arrested a Camden man they believe assaulted his pregnant girlfriend all while pulling him out of harm’s way after he wandered into oncoming traffic, according to officials.
Camden police officers responded to a convenience store on Dekalb Street in around 9:15 p.m. Saturday after a 41-year-old woman called police, according to the incident report.
The woman, who is six months pregnant, told police her live-in boyfriend and father of the baby assaulted her by dragging her by her hair. The incident occurred at the Mona Lisa Motel, 1011 W. Dekalb St., where the two live, the report stated.
The victim reported she attempted to walk away from the suspect, Naheem Boo Aikens, who then followed her, threw rocks at her and hit her in the back of the head.
Police noted in the report they noticed marks on the victim that were consistent with what she described.
Police attempted to speak to Aikens, 28, who was listed as having been under the influence of alcohol at the time. He then reportedly became loud and boisterous, causing some customers to exit the convenience store and take notice.
Aikens reportedly said he wanted to take the two police officers present “to Paterson, New Jersey, where they beat cops with their guns.”
He then stepped off of a sidewalk and then into a roadway, where the officers had to pull him out of the path of oncoming traffic.
The officers then arrested Aikens and placed him into the patrol vehicle, where he began shouting incoherently, the report stated.
Aikens then had to be escorted into the booking area at the Kershaw County Detention Center by both officers. He also caused a “sufficient disturbance” there and had to be placed in the segregation unit, the report stated.
He was charged with third degree domestic violence and disorderly conduct.
