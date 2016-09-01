Naval Hospital in Beaufort holds change of command ceremony

The Naval Hospital Beaufort is holding a ceremony to welcome Capt. Jeffrey Korsnes as he takes command from Capt. Anne Lear.
Thursday's event is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the hospital auditorium.
It is to be followed by a retirement ceremony for Lear to celebrate her 26 years of naval service and departure from active duty.
The facility's commander is responsible for the hospital, the Naval Support Facility Beaufort, and the hospital's health clinics at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
In all, the facilities care for over 29,000 beneficiaries in the Beaufort and Parris Island region.
