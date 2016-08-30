Investigators search for woman accused of having her children steal from department store

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who is accused of having her children shoplift from an Old Navy department store.
Ramanda McMillan, 27, is charged by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for unlawful conduct toward a child. Investigators identified her through surveillance video.
McMillan’s three children, ages 6 through 11, were involved in a theft three different times at the Old Navy at 321 Forum Drive in the Village at Sandhill, according to a release by the sheriff’s department.
On May 7, a mother “guided” her kids to shopping bags and left them in the store, the release states. They filled the bags with about $300 worth of women’s clothing and cosmetics, then left.
On July 23, a woman walked into the store and filled her kids’ backpacks with about $500 worth of children’s clothing, according to investigators. The following week, on July 30, the same woman repeated the theft, but walked out with about $1,000 worth of children’s clothing.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Cnythia Roldán
