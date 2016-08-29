Dylann Roof trial: Judge sets hearing on prospect of keeping some evidence secret

Federal Judge Richard Gergel has set a hearing Wednesday in Charleston to determine whether to proceed with keeping secret some evidence in Dylann Roof’s death penalty trial.
an upcoming hearing
to hear arguments on whether a Thursday hearing dealing with evidence in the upcoming Dylann Roof death penalty trial should be closed to the public and press.
In the 14-month legal saga concerning Roof and the June 2015 racial killings at Charleston’s AME Mother Emanuel church, nearly all court hearings have been public.
Gergel has said he wants Thursday’s hearing to be closed to the public and press to protect Roof’s right to a fair trial. The purpose of the Thursday hearing is so Gergel can hear arguments from defense and prosecution attorneys on whether certain proposed evidence will be admissible at Roof’s upcoming trial in November.
Lawyers for Charleston media WCBD-TV and the Post & Courier have filed motions requesting Gergel hear their arguments on why Thursday’s evidence hearing should be open to the public and press.
In a Aug. 16 order, Gergel said he wants Thursday’s hearing to be closed because “making this evidence public before (a judge) determines whether the evidence is admissible could expose prospective jurors to evidence that they may not properly consider in reach a verdict.”
In arguing for a open Thursday hearing, attorney Carl Muller for WCBD argued that “closing the courtroom” could undermine Roof’s right to a fair trial “by creating widespread suspicion that a blanket is being thrown over truth, and justice is being pushed aside by canny lawyers and the court.”
Arguing for the Post & Courier, attorney Jay Bender wrote that closing Thursday’s hearing is “inconsistent with established First Amendment precedent.” Bender asked for Gergel to hear arguments on closing the Thursday hearing, and Gergel’s setting the Wednesday hearing is in response to Bender’s Aug. 19 letter to Gergel.
Comments