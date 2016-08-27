Father, daughter killed in Richland County shooting Saturday

A father and his adult daughter are dead after a shooting in a tranquil Northeast Richland County subdivision Saturday morning.
The incident happened at about 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Brandon Hall Road, sheriff's spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson said. Deputies are searching for the shooter or shooters.
A neighbor called law enforcement after seeing the father's body, Wilson said.
Inside a yellow, two-story home is where investigators found the woman, Wilson said. He said the father and daughter lived there and that deputies have been called to the residence before. Property records show the house is a rental.
Investigators believe the shooter entered through the home's rear door, Wilson said.
Deputies found the woman's father outside a home next door, lying facedown in the yard beside a slender tree. Both of the victims were shot in the upper body, officials said.
The neighborhood, which is just off Hard Scrabble Road, is made up of four subdivisions: Brandon Hall, Ashley Hall, Magnolia Hall and Ashley Place. The shooting happened in Brandon Hall.
Investigators believe the shooting to be an isolated incident, Wilson said. Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
