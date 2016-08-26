Richland County deputy charged after doctor found bruises on step-child

A Richland County deputy found himself on the other side of the law when he was charged after a doctor found bruises on a child.
Lexington County deputies responded to a medical center Monday after doctors raised concern about a child, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim, an 8-year-old boy, had an appointment with the doctor, who observed bruises on the child’s lower body. The doctor alerted law enforcement of his findings.
The victim is the stepson of Richland County Deputy Brandon Robins, the release stated.
Robins, 45, turned himself into the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office Friday.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott stated he has been placed on suspension without pay pending an internal review. A post on the department’s Facebook page indicated Robins was promoted to investigator in November.
Robins was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
The release stated Robins was transported to the Lexington County Jail, though his mugshot was not available on its website Friday afternoon.
Comments