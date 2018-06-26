South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster faces runoff challenger

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tries to hold off a hard-charging businessman who was a complete unknown in the state six months ago in Tuesday's runoff election.
McMaster was one of President Donald Trump's earliest supporters and welcomed the president to West Columbia on Monday evening in an election-eve rally.
John Warren has endorsements from his previous challengers and plenty of momentum against McMaster, who ascended to governor when Nikki Haley was appointed U.N. Ambassador by Trump.
McMaster failed to win a majority of the votes in the June 12 primary.
In addition to Trump's visit, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with McMaster in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Warren is a millionaire businessman from Greenville and a Marine, and says his outsider candidacy makes him more like Trump than McMaster.
