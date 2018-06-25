Driver killed in crash with Katie Arrington previously involved in hit-and-run, cops say

The driver of the vehicle which crashed into a car carrying South Carolina lawmaker Katie Arrington and another woman was involved in a hit-and-run prior to the fatal collision, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Roger Antonio said minutes before the deadly crash, "Helen White was involved in a hit-and-run a few miles south," live5news.com reported.

White, the driver of the vehicle that collided with Arrington's car, was killed on the scene, according to Mount Pleasant's WCBD.

Prior to the deadly wreck, investigators said the 69-year-old White made a wide turn onto U.S. Hghway 17 and "struck another vehicle that was attempting to turn left ... and she did not stop for the collision, and continued driving," postandcourier.com reported.

Minutes later, White seriously injured Arrington and Jackie Goff, who was driving the vehicle that the U.S. Congressional candidate was riding in.

Investigators don't have an indication that alcohol was present in either car involved in the crash, according to postandcourier.com.

Arrington "sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to undergo major surgery, including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon," according to a statement released Saturday morning.

On Sunday, Arrington had two "major surgeries" Sunday, according to her campaign manager Michael Mulé, reporting that the "surgeries went extremely well."

The first surgery Sunday was a complement to the surgery performed Friday on her abdomen, while the second surgery was on a spinal fracture, according to the tweets.

Arrington is not expected to encounter any long-term effects from the injuries she suffered in the crash.

"She is expected to be out of bed and walking as early as next few days," her account said.

More surgery is possible, and likely, but the update reported that Arrington is expected to "remain in the hospital for the next two weeks and will make a full recovery."

Doctors at MUSC said the fact that neither Arrington or Goff suffered a traumatic brain injury "a huge win," live5news.com reported.

Arrington, who upset U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the S.C. 1st District Republican primary, was traveling with a friend Friday on U.S. Highway 17 when a driver traveling in the wrong lane collided with the vehicle Arrington was a passenger in, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.



