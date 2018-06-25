Santee Cooper asks SC Supreme Court to decide if co-ops should pay for nuclear fiasco

Santee Cooper, one of the state's two major electric power utilities , petitioned the S.C. Supreme Court on Monday to rule that the 20 co-ops it provides power to must continue to pay for their share of debts resulting from Santee Cooper's failed venture to build a nuclear power plant in Fairfield County.
The petition was a reaction to lawsuits filed by some of Santee Cooper's co-ops against the utility in which the co-ops seek to have the courts order Santee Cooper to stop charging the co-ops for the unbuilt nuclear project which Santee Cooper and its partner in the nuclear venture, SCANA, abandoned last summer.
Santee Cooper has for years billed its customers to pay for the nuclear plant as construction got underway. The utility continues to bill their customers, some of whom filed suit last August to stop the billing for the unbuilt nuclear facility and to seek refunds.
Santee Cooper's petition, which takes up more than 300 pages, is a reaction to that August lawsuit. The petition asserts that the utility by law has the right to continue to bill its customers including the co-ops, for Santee Cooper's debts incurred in building the plant, even if the plant turned out to be a failure on which billions are still owed.
If the co-ops are granted the right to evade their current and future share of costs for the failed nuclear venture, Santee Cooper "eventually would be unable to maintain its ongoing operations," the petition says.
The Supreme Court could take the matter up, accept briefs, hold hearings and ultimately issue a ruling on Santee Cooper's petition. Or, the high court could send the entire matter back to the circuit court for extensive hearings to develop a thorough record on the facts and the laws in the matter.
But Santee Cooper wants to avoid a time-consuming trial.
"A lengthy trial and appeal process could jeopardize the valuable state asset that is Santee Cooper," said utility general counsel J. Michael Baxley. "We need immediate Supreme Court action ...."
Santee Cooper is a state-owned electric utility that provides power to more than 770,000 customers through a network of some 20 different electric cooperatives. It has more than 200,000 other customers.
So far, Santee Cooper has taken on some $4 billion in debt in its effort to build the nuclear plant. Approximately $2.8 billion of that $4 billion is owed by the coops.
More than 20 different lawsuits in state and federal courts against SCANA and Santee Cooper have been filed in the wake of the failed nuclear plant project in Fairfield County.
Most of those lawsuits have been filed against SCANA, the investor-owned utility that was Santee Cooper's lead partner in the the failed nuclear project.
Most of the SCANA-related lawsuits were filed by ratepayers seeking refunds and a halt to paying for an abandoned nuclear plant that will never be built.
Lawrence Hinz, chairman of the board of Central Electric Power Cooperative, which buys power for the state's coops, said Monday "Let's be clear: electric cooperative consumer-members should not have to pay billions of dollars for two nuclear units that are not producing power."
Whatever happens, Hinz said, the co-ops want a "swift resolution to this matter for our members that protects them from footing hte bill for someone else's mistakes."
Central Electric, Santee Cooper's largest customer, buys some 60 percent of the electricity that Santee Cooper produces and distributes that power to the state's electric co-ops. Central has also filed suit against Santee Cooper and is a defendant party in the petition filed Monday by Santee Cooper.
Comments