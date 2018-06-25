Don't run to SC's runoff elections until you read these voter tips

It ain't over yet.

S.C. voters will head back to the polls Tuesday to finish what they started in the statewide primary two weeks ago. A contest to decide the Republican nominee for governor tops the list of statewide and local races where no candidate won a majority of the vote on June 12.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's runoff election:

When can I vote?

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you are standing in line at 7 p.m., the polls have to stay open until you cast your ballot.

Republican voters can cast ballots statewide for their nominees for governor and attorney general. There also are some S.C. House and local GOP races. Democrats don't have any statewide races but will decide their nominees in three congressional districts plus some S.C. House and local races, depending on where voters live.

Where do I vote?

Same place as June 12. You can find your polling place online at SCVotes.org.

Can I switch over to the other party's runoff?

No. Anyone who voted in one party's primary a week ago can't vote in the other party's runoff now. You are locked into voting in the same party's runoff.

What if I didn't vote?

Any registered voter who didn't vote in the June 12 primary can vote in either party's runoff.

Who is running?

The top race is the contest for the GOP's nomination for governor between Gov. Henry McMaster of Columbia and Greenville businessman John Warren. The winner will face state Rep. James Smith, a Columbia Democrat, and American candidate Martin Barry in November's general election.

GOP voters also will decide between incumbent Attorney General Alan Wilson and state Rep. Todd Atwater, both of Lexington, to be their party's nominee for the state's top prosecutor. The winner will face Democrat Constance Anastopoulo, a Charleston attorney, in November.

Voters in three of the state's congressional districts also will decide their party's nominees for the U.S. House. Republicans will choose a nominee in the Upstate's 4th District, while Democrats have races in the 4th District, the Midlands' 2nd District and the Pee Dee's 7th District.

In the Midlands, two S.C. House races also will be decided. Democrats will decide their nominee in District 77 in north Richland County, while GOP voters will choose between two candidates in District 87 in west Lexington.

Do I need a voter ID?

S.C. law says you need one of these IDs to vote: an S.C. driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the state Department of Motor Vehicles, a photo voter registration card; a military ID or a U.S. passport.

But you can vote without one

Would-be voters without a photo ID can vote if they can cite a “reasonable impediment” to getting one. Among the acceptable excuses: a disability or illness, a work conflict, a lack of transportation, family responsibilities, a lack of a birth certificate or a religious objection to being photographed.