Security massive for Trump visit to Columbia

Hundreds of local, state and federal law officers were on the ground Monday in the Columbia area. Their mission? To keep President Trump safe during the hours he will spend here.
As is the custom with security arrangements involving presidential visits, few details — such as the exact route by which the president will travel from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to Airport High School, where Trump is to give a speech rallying support for Gov. Henry McMaster — are being released.
"Most stuff I can't really discuss," said John Hirt, Secret Service special agent in charge of the Columbia office.
But Hirt did share a few general observations.
For one thing, preparations for the visit have been in the works for days, if not weeks.
"As soon as we are notified by the White House that the president is coming to our district, then we start coordination with state and local law enforcement to assist us," Hirt said. "Pretty much any jurisdiction the president will be in or transiting through in a motorcade will participate in the security planning."
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the town of Cayce did not respond to a questions about what their police are doing. The Sheriff's Department only acknowledged they are assisting Cayce.
Commercial aircraft will continue to take off and land as normal at Columbia Metropolitan "with the exception of the time when Air Force One is coming in," Hirt said.
The president's famed bulletproof limousine, which he will use to travel from the airport to the high school, is being transported by a U.S. Air Force cargo jet, he said.
Asked about how many law officers would be on hand, Hirt said, "We really don't divulge the numbers of security personnel involved for security reasons."
Hirt declined comment when asked if the Secret Service really checks manhole covers in streets the president will travel over — as has been reported in books. But, he added, "We do secure the motorcade route."
Various books about the Secret Service — including "In the President's Secret Service" by Ronald Kessler and "Within Arm's Length" by former agent Dan Emmett — tell about the likely security surrounding a president during public events, including:
▪ A counter-assault team may travel with the president. These agents, trained in close-quarter battle tactics and carrying all kinds of weapons, are ready to deploy in the event of a motorcade ambush.
▪ People getting into Airport High School will be checked and screened for any weapons. Bomb- sniffing dogs also will be on hand.
▪ Manholes and underground tunnels along the president's route have been checked for explosives. Manholes may have been welded shut. Traffic will be halted to allow the president's motorcade an unimpeded flow.
▪ Every building and structure along the motorcade route will have been checked out. Employees in nearby offices likely will be checked as to any criminal record they might have. Also, any windows along the motorcade route must be closed.
▪ Hospital emergency rooms will have been notified to be on standby in case of an emergency.
Comments