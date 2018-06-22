Here's why Trump's SC visit won't get an entirely warm welcome

Not all South Carolinians are planning to support President Donald Trump when he visits the Midlands on Monday night.

An activist group, Indivisible Midlands, plans to protest near Airport High School, where Trump will hold a 6 p.m. rally to drum up support for Gov. Henry McMaster before his runoff Tuesday with Greenville businessman John Warren for the GOP nomination for governor.

Protestors are expected to gather at 4 p.m. on Boston Avenue, between Airport High School and R. H. Fulmer Middle School.

A Facebook group for the protest dubbed "Columbia's #FamouslyHot Trump Protest" says at least 350 protesters plan to attend.





"One of the most cherished foundations of our nation is the First Amendment to our Constitution," said Julie Edwards, the Indivisible Midlands' co-chair.

"At a time where we are starting to see safeguards to our democratic institutions eroding, our group felt it was important to exercise that right to dissent. We want the president and the nation as a whole to see that many hardworking, good people in the Palmetto State do not support him or his regressive policies."

Meanwhile, South Carolinians who plan to attend the rally — or not — should be on the look out for these three things Monday:

Traffic

Luckily for most S.C. motorists, heavy traffic should not be a problem on most Columbia-area roads and highways.

But, the Cayce Police Department does anticipate some road delays and blocked streets near Airport High School.

Meanwhile, officials at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport say it should be a normal day of flying in and out of the city's main airport.

Of course, flights will be grounded when Air Force One lands and takes off from the airport.





But officials say any delays, should they occur, will be light.

Trump's speech

If you have never been to a Trump rally — let alone watched one on TV — before, they are unlike most political stump speeches, drawing thousands beyond the state or city he visits.

While his staff may tailor Trump's speeches to last no more than 30 minutes, Trump is known to carry them on for an hour, or sometimes longer.

And the topics Trump covers can be endless.

For instance, Wednesday night in Duluth, Minnesota, Trump spoke about his North Korea summit, his former rival Hillary Clinton, the Russia investigation and immigration.

S.C. viewers and his audience should expect some of the same Monday, with a twist of highlighting McMaster's campaign for governor.

Want to watch?

If you are not planning to attend Monday's rally, there are options to watch on TV or online.

WIS TV will air the rally on TV and post a stream to its website and Facebook.

Viewers can likely expect all the major news networks to also stream the rally online.