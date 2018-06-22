New polling suggest tight GOP race between McMaster, Warren for SC governor

New polling numbers released by John Warren's campaign suggest a close runoff race Tuesday between the Greenville businessman and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster for the GOP nomination for governor.
The polling — paid for by Warren's campaign and weighted to survey more voters in the GOP voter-rich Upstate, Warren's base of support — shows the Greenville businessman leading McMaster 46 percent to 42 percent.
However, that lead is within the poll's margin of error.
McMaster's campaign did not immediately offer an on-the-record comment.
However, earlier polling in the race showed McMaster with an almost 2-to-1 lead over Warren.
Fabrizio, Lee and Associates, the same polling firm used by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, conducted the poll. It surveyed 500 likely GOP voters across the state via cellphone and landline Tuesday and Wednesday.
The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level. It also was weighted based on the geographic distribution of GOP voters who voted in recent statewide primaries. That means that roughly 40 percent of the South Carolinians surveyed came from the GOP voter-rich Upstate, where Warren is from.
"Despite being outspent by McMaster and his allies, Warren’s conservative outsider message of cleaning up corruption and holding government accountable continues to trump McMaster’s message and his allies’ attacks on Warren," the polling firm concluded.
However, McMaster is poised to get a major boost Monday from President Donald Trump, just hours before polls open on Tuesday. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are making campaign stops for McMaster in the state Saturday and Monday.
Former S.C. Republican Party chairman Katon Dawson said the poll's results were believable.
"I can believe that if the margin (of error) is 4 or 5 (percentage points)," said Dawson, now a lobbyist and political consultant. "I’ve seen it wider than that for Gov. McMaster, but Warren pulled out all the big guns – South Carolina big guns, electorally," picking up the endorsement of two former GOP primary rivals. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson and Mount Pleasant attorney Catherine Templeton.
Warren also picked up the endorsements of the top three candidates in the GOP primary for the Upstate's 4th District seat in the U.S. House. Like the governor's race, that contest also is headed to runoff Tuesday. The 4th District contest also is expected to increase voter turnout in the Upstate.
"But those big guns turn into pea shooters when you bring in Donald Trump and Mike Pence," Dawson said. "And any time you land Air Force One in a place, that is a powerful signal. ... That's worth a couple hundred thousand dollars easy" in free advertising for McMaster's campaign.
