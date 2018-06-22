Governor candidates hit Horry County ahead of Tuesday's election

Ahead of the June 26 runoff primaries, Horry County is a political battleground as Republican gubernatorial candidates rally local voters.
Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Coastal Carolina University on Saturday afternoon to campaign with Gov. Henry McMaster.
Challenger John Warren, from Greenville, paid Horry County a visit on Friday.
President Donald Trump will be in Columbia campaigning for McMaster Monday. Still, Warren believes if voters look at his political values they will see the current governor is nothing like the president.
"A lot of Donald Trump supporters are John Warren supporters," he said at a Covenant Towers campaign event. "I don't think it will have any impact on this race."
McMaster had the most votes in the 2018 Republican Primary, but challenger John Warren got enough votes to require a run-off in the Republican Governor primary. This is Warren's first political campaign.
Doors will open for the Pence and McMaster event at 1 p.m. and the vice president is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. The event is free and a limited number of tickets are available online.
A runoff is called when no candidate in an election gets more than 50 percent of the vote.
In addition to the Republican governors race, the party also has a runoff between Todd Atwater and Allen Wilson for attorney general.
Horry Democrats have a runoff for the U.S. District 7 congressional race between Mal Hyman and Robert Williams. The winner of the District 7 primary will go on to face incumbent Tom Rice in the general election.
If you voted in the June 12 primary, you will be issued the ballot for the party you chose then. You cannot vote in two different party primaries. If you did not vote in the first primary, you can chose either parties' ballot even if you are not a registered member.
Sample ballots can be found on the South Carolina voting website.
The general election will be November 6.
Comments