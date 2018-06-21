Will solar power expand? Industry backers take rate case to S.C. Supreme Court

Solar-energy supporters who say renewable power is being stifled in South Carolina are asking the state Supreme Court for help.
On Thursday, they appealed a state Public Service Commission decision to cut the amount that SCE&G pays large-scale solar farms for sun-generated power. SCE&G says the rate cut will be good for customers. However, solar advocates say the rate cut will have a chilling effect on the expansion of large solar farms in South Carolina.
Thursday's appeal is the latest development in a growing skirmish between solar energy groups and SCE&G over the expansion of renewable energy in South Carolina.
Solar advocates and their allies already are in an uproar over whether the Legislature will limit the expansion of rooftop solar. The S.C. House voted down a proposal to allow unlimited rooftop solar in April. However, House and Senate budget negotiators are considering a one-year law to allow for more rooftop solar power.
This week's Supreme Court filing focuses on large-scale solar farms. Eventually, those farms could produce enough power to take pressure off of nuclear, coal and natural gas plants to supply the state with energy.
In a news release, the Southern Environmental Law Center said the issue boils down to how much SCE&G will pay solar companies that want to compete with the Cayce-headquartered utility. The Law Center and the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy filed the appeal.
Under federal law, SCE&G is required to buy power from solar companies if the electricity they produce costs less to generate than it would cost the utility to produce, the Law Center said. The PSC, heavily criticized over the years for decisions it has made that favor power utilities, said in April that SCE&G could pay solar companies less for power that they produce.
“This is exactly the wrong time to block competitive clean energy that could lower power bills across South Carolina,” the Southern Environmental Law Center in Charleston said in a press release.
The Law Center said other states, including Texas, "have clean energy competition with lower power bills and South Carolinians are entitled to more freedom from monopoly control.''
A spokesman for SCE&G was not immediately available for comment, but the utility said in April the PSC's decision would benefit customers.
The solar issue has become more important since the $9 billion collapse of a planned expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County. SCE&G quit that project nearly a year ago, citing rising costs. Sun power boosters have seized on the opportunity to push for more solar power in South Carolina.
Renewable energy, including solar power, is growing in popularity as supporters tout lower costs for customers and environmental benefits. Unlike coal and natural gas plants, solar energy doesn't produce greenhouse gases that contribute to rising temperatures. It also does not produce deadly waste like that generated at nuclear plants.
Comments