'Pebble' broke free from SC yard. Here's how far the pet tortoise made it in 24 hours

A Cherry Grove woman was reunited with a special member of her family after a social media post brought in help from neighbors.

Pebble, a 12-year-old tortoise, returned home Wednesday after digging out of her cage while her owners were at work. She was found in a neighbor's yard after disappearing for a full day.

Pebble's owner, Priscilla Penn, posted about her disappearance on Facebook. "She is so sweet and we just want her back," she wrote.

The post was shared over 100 times and reposted in a local lost pets Facebook group.

"Thank you to everyone who shared!!!," she wrote on Facebook after she was found.

Pebble is the Penn's family's second tortoise.

"I never expected to have a tortoise as a pet, let alone two," she said, "but when an animal needs a home I make room!" The family has ten pets, all rescues, including a dog, two cats, two corn snakes, a rat, a pig and a bearded dragon.

Penn says Pebble is "one of the sweetest creatures" and is known in their house for "greeting her every morning."