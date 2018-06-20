Trump & Pence are coming to SC. Here's what we know so far

The final week of South Carolina's GOP governor's campaign will be intense.

President Donald Trump will be campaigning in South Carolina next week for Gov. Henry McMaster, one day before McMaster faces a runoff challenge against Greenville businessman John Warren.

Here's what we know so far:

▪ Donald Trump will be in Columbia on Monday. That much we know. But neither the McMaster campaign nor the White House have announced any details yet about when and where the president will be, or how supporters might be able to attend.

Trump is known for drawing big crowds for his rallies, so they might be looking for a large venue in the Columbia area. Any rally would come just hours before polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The president last visited the Palmetto State in October for a McMaster fundraiser in Greenville, at which he called McMaster “my friend, my compatriot, who worked with me so hard.”

▪Trump is returning the favor from 2016, when then-Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster was one of the first statewide elected officials in the country to back Trump's unlikely run for president ahead of the pivotal South Carolina primaries.

Now that McMaster is facing his own competitive race, Trump will want to give him a boost as well.

When Trump won the White House, he also helped McMaster move up the chain of command when he named then-Gov. Nikki Haley his ambassador to the United Nations.

▪ Vice President Mike Pence will be here too. The vice president will be campaigning with McMaster separately on Saturday.

Again, no details have been posted, although the Associated Press reports Pence's campaign swing will go through Myrtle Beach, citing a source close to McMaster. The governor's campaign scheduled has him visiting Bluffton and Charleston earlier that day.

The dual campaign stops will allow McMaster to spread himself around the state while guaranteeing the maximum amount of attention in the final days of the campaign.

▪ Warren is collecting his own endorsements. He collected endorsements last week from two of his primary opponents — Catherine Templeton and Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant — as well as other GOP leaders.

In a statement Tuesday, Warren even tied himself to Trump, saying "As the conservative outsider in this race, I am committed to shaking things up and draining the swamp in Columbia like President Trump is doing in Washington."

McMaster and Warren will face each other in a televised debate Wednesday in Newberry.