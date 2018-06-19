McMaster stands with Trump as children are separated from migrant families at border

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has tried to maximize the endorsement he received from President Donald Trump.
McMaster has frequently invoked Trump's name during his campaign to win the Republican nomination in the 2018 governor's race.
On the homepage of his campaign website McMaster, who became S.C. Governor when Trump appointed former Gov. Nikki Haley to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is pictured with Trump above the text of the President's endorsement.
Monday was no exception for McMaster, who continued to align himself with Trump. The campaign trail took McMaster to appearances in North Charleston and Spartanburg.
In both of those stops, McMaster voiced his support for the Trump Administration's controversial immigration policy.
"I agree with the President one hundred percent. If we don’t have secure borders, if a country doesn’t have borders, you don’t have a country, so we must secure the borders," McMaster said in Spartanburg, goupstate.com reported. "Now the President is determined to see that it’s done in the right way, what he’s doing right now is he’s following the law, unlike some other chief executives who did not follow the law."
McMaster was responding to a question regarding the Trump Administration's policy of separating families at the border.
Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their families at the U.S. border over a six-week period during a crackdown on illegal entries, according to The Associated Press. U.S. protocol prohibits detaining children with their parents because the children are not charged with a crime and the parents are.
He was pressed on the issue in North Charleston. Just as he did in Spartanburg, McMaster continued to display his support for Trump.
“When someone breaks the law, they don’t take their children with them wherever they go,” McMaster said after taking a phone call from Trump, postandcourier.com reported.
The policy has been widely criticized by church groups, politicians and children's advocates who say it is inhumane. That hasn't caused McMaster to waver in his support.
"Now, these are situations where you have young children, of course, those situations existed throughout the law, but again the law needs to be enforced," McMaster said, according to goupstate.com.
At both campaign stops, he brought up sending members of the South Carolina Army National Guard in May to help secure the border — at Trump's request. It's is a call McMaster is proud to have answered.
A helicopter and nine S.C. Army National Guard troops are part of the forces at the Mexican border, according to a statement from the governor's office.
“The president wanted troops at the border; South Carolina sent troops to the border,” McMaster said, according to goupstate.com. “If they ask again, we’ll keep on sending."
McMaster was one of Trump's earliest supporters in the 2016 Republican presidential primary. He told The Associated Press there was nothing political about the deployment.
"This is the kind of things states do," McMaster said in April.
