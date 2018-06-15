Warren attacks McMaster over allegations 'cronies' pressured lawmaker to stall runoff

Greenville businessman John Warren went after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday, alleging the governor's representatives tried to pressure a state lawmaker into filing a protest that would have delayed a GOP runoff in an Upstate race for the U.S. House.
A delay could hold down the Republican vote in the U.S. House's 4th District in the June 26 runoff for governor between McMaster and Warren. Warren won the 4th District's Greenville County in Tuesday's GOP primary and finished a strong second in its Spartanburg County.
The McMaster campaign denied any involvement in the ploy.
During a news conference in which he endorsed Warren, state Rep. Dan Hamilton said unidentified individuals approached him about protesting the results of Tuesday's GOP primary for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House.
Hamilton did not provide the names of the people he said contacted him, an allegation first reported by independent journalist Will Folks. But Hamilton said the individuals were not associated with the McMaster campaign.
The protest idea "was a nonstarter," Hamilton said after the news conference. "It was nothing we took seriously. It was an idea that was floated ... by people just friendly to him (McMaster), who were overeager to see him win."
Hamilton said he has "no intent, whatsoever, of delaying any race in the 4th District."
Hamilton finished third in the 4th District primary, within 1 percent of second place. The closeness of the race sent it into an automatic recount.
A protest would delay the scheduled 4th District runoff, set for June 26. That, in turn, could suppress the Upstate vote in the June 26 GOP primary runoff for S.C. governor between Warren and McMaster.
"If it is true that Gov. McMaster and his cronies tried to convince Dan Hamilton to file an injunction ... that is shameful," Warren said. "That is not what we need in Columbia, and that is another reason to change the coach in Columbia and bring on someone with integrity."
McMaster campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg called the allegations "100 percent false," adding, "Dan Hamilton and John Warren owe Henry McMaster an apology."
Warren also picked up endorsements Friday from:
▪ Social conservative Lee Bright, a former state senator who was the top vote-getter in Tuesday's 4th District GOP primary
▪ State Sen. William Timmons, who finished second in the 4th District GOP primary, less than 400 votes ahead of Hamilton
A runoff between Bright and Timmons is set for June 26.
