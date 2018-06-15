Amazon expands Whole Foods discounts to Prime members in SC, Georgia

Amazon has extended Whole Foods discounts to its Prime members in South Carolina and Georgia.
As of June 13, Amazon Prime members in those states and eight others can save at least 10 percent on certain Whole Foods items and steeper discounts on select items.
Examples of recently discounted items for Amazon Prime members include:
▪ made-in-house pork sausage, $3.99/pound, a savings of $3/pound
▪ organic yellow nectarines and peaches, $1.99/pound, a savings of $2/pound
▪ wild sustainably caught yellowfin tuna steaks, $15.99/pound, a savings of $9/pound
Amazon recently announced that it will be raising the price of Prime memberships by 20 percent. Prime memberships will cost $12.99 month or $119 year after a 30-day trial period; customers with valid EBT or Medicaid cards can receive access to all Prime benefits at a discounted rate of $5.99 a month.
To take advantage of the benefits, Prime customers can download the Whole Foods app, sign in with their Amazon Prime account and then scan a code at checkout. You can check out the Amazon Prime benefits page to see where Whole Foods discounts are currently available.
In South Carolina, Whole Foods has stores at 702 Cross Hill Road in Columbia; 1140 Woodruff Road in Greenville; 923 Houston Northcutt Blvd in Charleston; and 50 Shelter Cove Lane in Hilton Head. In Georgia, Whole Foods has a store at 1815 E. Victory Drive in Savannah and several in the Atlanta area.
