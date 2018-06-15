About 40% of North American slaves stopped in Charleston. Now, the city may apologize

One of South Carolina's oldest cities could be apologizing for its prolific role in the U.S. slave trade, according to city documents.
Charleston’s city council will consider a resolution "recognizing, denouncing and apologizing" for the role the South Carolina port city played in the slave trade, according to the council's agenda.
The formal apology will be considered for the first time on Juneteenth, a day aimed at celebrating the abolition of slavery.
The resolution — which is scheduled for next Tuesday's meeting — also says the city will commit to continuing to "pursue initiatives that honor the contributions of those who were enslaved."
About 40 percent of slaves brought to North America passed through Charleston, according to the National Park Service. That counts for an estimated 200,000 to 360,000 people who survived the Middle Passage voyage from Africa to the Americas.
In Charleston, slaves were inspected by doctors in the port and sometimes quarantined before being auctioned off in the city, according to the National Park Service.
According to Live 5 News, the resolution was first brought to the city council by Charleston group the Social Justice Racial Equity Collaborative.
The group was created to bring about change in the city by starting conversations about racial inequality and injustice and promoting and developing "culturally competent leaders," according to their website.
"I think it's overdue that we denounce and apologize for slavery, and I don't think people should take this as an individual apology," City Councilman William Dudley Gregory said to Live 5 News.
Comments