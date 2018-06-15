This starving baby cow had maggots in its hooves. Then came a sweet ride to safety.

The picture shows a cow riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle. But there is more to the story than meets the eye with this South Carolina calf.
The calf wasn't part of a stunt — it was being rescued, according to Laurens County Animal Control.
The calf fit in the front seat of the animal control officer's truck because it was undersized from being malnourished and sick, wspa.com reported.
The calf was riding up front because animal control officer Robert Motte wanted it to be comfortable and cool near the air conditioning vents, animal control said.
The calf, named Borden after being rescued, was taken by animal control Thursday, wspa.com reported.
Animal control said it is working with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office to arrest Borden's previous owner for multiple counts of animal cruelty.
The calf was too young to be taken from its mother and moved to the Watts Mill residence, causing it to be malnourished and weigh just 60 pounds, a livestock veterinarian said, according to wspa.com.
The TV station also reported that Borden was suffering from a case of pneumonia in addition to having "maggots in its hooves and tail."
The calf was taken to Big Oaks Rescue Farm in Greenwood, according to animal control.
"Thankfully Big Oaks has the calf he’s in bad shape his ribs r showing and he’s very weak," was what one person posted on animal control's Facebook post.
At the rescue farm, Borden will join horses and other animals where it is expected to receive humane care in the effort to bring it to top health and put it up for adoption.
"There are many equines and farm animals in South Carolina that have been starved, abused or neglected or are in danger of becoming so. We provide a refuge for these animals," Big Oaks website reads. "We meet their physical needs, rehabilitate and provide positive human contact.
"Once rehabilitated, we try to find them responsible and caring homes."
On its Facebook page, Laurens County Animal Control asked for donations to be given to Big Oaks to help support Borden's recovery.
While animal control was asking for help, many people commenting on its post about Borden are calling for the former owner to be "punished," and there are calls to "lock them up."
One person posted, "Please make an example of this inhumane person so others will think twice before hurting an animal of any kind."
"What's the world come to??? I'm glad the poor calf got out of a bad situation," another person wrote.
Another person commenting on the feed identified herself as the grandmother of Borden's previous owner. She refuted the claims of abuse.
"My grand daughter was raising him on a (bottle) and he was fed 2 times a day he got sick yesterday. I know. I was over there when she was trying to get him to take his bottle."
The sheriff's office is investigating the situation.
