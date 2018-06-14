Fiery tractor-trailer collision spills Fireball Whisky across highway, police say

Two tractor-trailer trucks collided Thursday, causing the spread of Fireball Whisky across the highway.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. CDT on Interstate 40 in Pulaski County, Arkansas, which is not far from Little Rock, WMCActionNews5.com reported.

The crash caused "hundreds of bottles of Fireball Whisky to spill across the road," fox9.com reported.

At least one of the 18-wheel trucks involved in the crash caught on fire, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the collision, which snarled traffic on both sides of the highway for hours, according to The Associated Press.





Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018

In addition to the whiskey, diesel gasoline spilled onto I-40. There was also "produce of some sort" on the highway, Arkansas State Police trooper Liz Chapman said, according to arkansasonline.com.

Police said that injuries were reported, but none of them were considered life threatening, katv.com reported.



