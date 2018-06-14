Templeton, Bryant unite behind Warren to unseat McMaster in GOP runoff for SC governor

Greenville businessman John Warren received a major boost Tuesday in his quest to unseat Gov. Henry McMaster in the Republican primary runoff for governor, landing the endorsements of Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant of Anderson and Mount Pleasant labor attorney Catherine Templeton .
McMaster got only 42 percent of Tuesday's GOP primary vote, forcing a runoff. Warren, Templeton and Bryant received a combined 56 percent. Warren finished second, and is hoping his former rivals' backing could push him over the top.
"What you are seeing right now is unification of the conservative party — the conservative part of the Republican Party," Warren said Thursday at a press conference. "We've had tough battles over the past several months in the campaign, but we are unified. And we all agree that Governor McMaster is not the right person to lead our state."
Both Warren and Templeton, who finished third in the GOP primary, ran as "outsiders" without experience in elected politics, saying it's time for a new generation to lead the state. Templeton ran two state agencies in Gov. Nikki Haley's administration, while Warren, a Marine veteran who founded an Upstate lending company, never had been involved in politics before.
"Yesterday, I listened to both candidates running for the Republican nomination. Both asked for my endorsement, and I legitimately listened," Templeon said. "John is the future, not the status quo. We need a bold new generation of leadership that is in this to serve the people of South Carolina, not the good old boys."
Bryant, who finished fourth in the primary, added: "“We need an outsider with business experience who can’t be bought."
