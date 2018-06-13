Woman hid drugs in body cavity in attempt to smuggle into SC prison, warrants say

A woman is headed to jail herself after trying to smuggle drugs into a prison in South Carolina in her vagina, according to an arrest warrant.
Tonya Denisse Elrod was caught Sunday at Evansville Correctional Institution with 30 grams of methamphetamine and 29 grams of synthetic marijuana in her car and body cavity, according to the warrant.
Elrod was visiting the prison in Marlboro County when a Department of Corrections police K9 sniffed out the drugs, according to an SCDC statement.
Officers searched her car and her person and found the meth and marijuana.
Elrod was arrested and the drugs were taken into evidence. She was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband.
