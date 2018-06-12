She wasn't expected to reach age 3. A hospital helped SC teen make her graduation

When Tabitha Clayton, who was born with congenital brain abnormalities, missed her high school graduation because of a hospitalization, the staff at Greenville Health System's Children's Hospital held a private ceremony for her. Pictured, from left, are Sherry Hillstock, secondary program specialist at McCarthy Teszler School; Tabitha Clayton; and Teshia Hair, principal of McCarthy Teszler School. Greenville Health System