Teens, young women showered on his yacht. He filmed them with his iPad, police say

A North Carolina man was arrested after police in Myrtle Beach, S.C., accused him of using an iPad to film three girls and five young women as they showered on his yacht.
William Richard Hilliard Jr., 49, of Cherryville, was arrested on Monday on a voyeurism charge, Myrtle Beach Jail records show.
A police report said three girls, three 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old woman were filmed on the yacht at 8211 Marina Parkway, reported WPDE, the ABC-TV affiliate in Conway, S.C.
A mother of one of the victims told Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC that she and her daughter found the iPad had been recording victims in the shower, and they took the iPad to police.
After a bail hearing on Monday afternoon, Hilliard was jailed on $50,000 bail, according to the Associated Press.
