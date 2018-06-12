Anti-transgender candidate leads in SC Congress race

Early results Tuesday give a GOP candidate who has called transgender people mentally ill the lead for a congressional nomination.
Former state Sen. Lee Bright leads in the 4th District race for Congress. With 40 percent of precincts reporting, the Associated Press has Bright in first place with 33 percent of the vote.
If results hold, Bright would face a runoff against either state Sen. Williams Timmons, state Rep. Dan Hamilton or former county GOP chairman Josh Kimbrell, all hovering around 15 percent of the vote.
Bright is best known as the sponsor of a "bathroom bill" in the S.C. Legislature in 2015. Modeled on a controversial North Carolina law, the bill would have limited access to public bathrooms to people based on the gender on their birth certificates, creating hardship for the state's transgender population.
The bathroom bill ultimately failed to pass, and Bright was defeated in a 2016 Republican primary by current Spartanburg Sen. Scott Talley.
Just last month, Bright reiterated that stance at a GOP forum in Greenville, telling the crowd, "You're either a man or a woman — and if you’re confused, you’ve got an issue with mental illness."
If Bright finishes first or second in the 30-candidate field, he will likely face a runoff on June 26.
