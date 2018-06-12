The latest: SC attorney general voting results

8:05 p.m.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has 48.77 percent of the vote with less than 1 percent of precincts reporting.
State Rep. Todd Atwater of Lexington has 28.51 percent and William Herlong of Greenville has 22.72 percent.
Wilson is seeking a third term despite allegations the Lexington Republican tried to derail a public corruption investigation into a political consulting firm that he had long been associated with.
In 2017, consultant Richard Quinn was charged with criminal conspiracy, including secretly paying state legislators to influence legislation. His firm, Richard Quinn and Associates, later pleaded guilty to failing to register as a lobbyist, and his son, Rep. Rick Quinn, resigned his seat in the Legislature after pleading to misconduct in office.
