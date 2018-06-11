He made lewd comments during an SC beer pong game. So, a man shot at him

For some, a game of beer pong can be very serious, but this duo took it too far, according to local media.
A Summerville drinking game escalated into a shootout early Saturday morning, Live 5 News reported.
One of the men playing beer pong dared a woman to kiss him and show her breasts during the game, according to Counton 2.
As the man left, another man chased him to his car and fired a gun at him, according to Live 5. The first man returned fire, escalating the situation into a full shootout.
No one was injured during the fire fight, Counton 2 reported. Investigation into the case is ongoing.
