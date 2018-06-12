Voting at Rosewood Elementary School in 2016.
Voting at Rosewood Elementary School in 2016. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

South Carolina

It's Election Day in SC. Keep these things in mind as you head to the polls

By Sarah Ellis

June 12, 2018 05:00 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Voting polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday across South Carolina for the statewide primary elections, featuring highly publicized Democratic and Republican races for governor, along with a slew of local and statewide political seats up for grabs.

Voter turnout is traditionally light on primary election days, despite the fact that a number of races will be decided in the primaries alone.

Early morning voting has appeared to hold to that trend so far, with a number of Columbia-area voters reporting little to no wait times at their polling places

In a Forest Acres precinct that's normally busy, 15 people had voted within 15 minutes of the polls opening at Trenholm Park — five in the Republican primary and 10 in the Democratic. An hour later at the Devine Street fire station, 80 people had voted, with about a 4-to-1 ratio of Democratic to Republican ballots cast.

You can choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, regardless of your own party affiliation. You cannot vote in both.

Weather could prove to be a non-political factor for voters Tuesday. There is a chance of rain and possible thunderstorms throughout the day in the Columbia area.

Looking for where to vote? Visit www.scvotes.org, and under the "Voters" tab, click "Check your voter registration." After entering your county, name and birth date, you will find information including the address of your polling place and a list of voting districts you're eligible to cast ballots for.

Wondering who you can vote for before you hit the polls? After finding your voter information at scvotes.org, you also will find an option to "View Sample Ballot" and choose to see the Republican or Democratic ballot based on where you live.

Want more information about voting? Read our voter guide here.

Notice any problems at your polling place? Let us know. Email sellis@thestate.com.

Voting polls will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voter guide: Who's running for Richland and Lexington county offices this year

